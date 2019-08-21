Audio: Missouri Attorney General says number of opioid overdose deaths should have urgency in Missouri

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the number of people who die every day from opioid overdoses should have some national and statewide urgency.

Schmitt says one in every 65 Missouri deaths is from an opioid overdose. He says that figure should have some statewide urgency – prompting his office to sue three opioid companies alleging they misrepresented the addictive nature of the drugs.

Missouri is the only state in the nation without a statewide prescription drug monitor system to check for suspected cases of opioid misuse.