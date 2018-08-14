Informational meeting on Emergency Medical Technician Class to be held in Trenton

The Grundy County Ambulance Training Entity will hold an informational meeting next week about an upcoming Emergency Medical Technician Class.

The informational meeting will be held in the lower level of the Trenton Fire Station Monday, August 20th at 7 o’clock. The class will start on August 27th and be held each Monday and Wednesday night from 6 o’clock to 9:30 for about six months.

Jenny Hunter with Grundy County Ambulance says participants who complete the class will be eligible for EMT certification. No reservations are needed to attend the informational meeting.

Anyone interested in the class but unable to attend the informational meeting should contact Jenny Hunter at 660-359-4422 weekdays from 7:30 in the morning to 4 o’clock in the afternoon. You may also email Jenny Hunter for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...