Two area women injured in crash that closed Highway 6 west of Trenton

Two area women sustained minor injuries when one sports utility vehicle struck another one mile west of Trenton in an accident that closed Highway 6 for a brief time Tuesday morning.

Thirty-seven-year-old Angela Gott of Laredo drove west on Highway 6 when she reportedly slowed to make a left turn onto Southwest 30th Avenue. Her SUV was then struck in the rear by a westbound SUV driven by 23-year-old Leeza Siddoway of Jamesport.

Siddoway’s SUV rotated 180 degrees and came to rest in the westbound lane while Gott’s SUV came to rest on the westbound shoulder. Both vehicles were totaled and emergency medical services transported both drivers to Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and Rural Fire Protection District assisted at the scene of the crash, with the patrol reporting neither occupant wore seatbelts at the time of the accident.

