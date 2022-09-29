Indiana man sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Alfred A. Cooke, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration-Merrillville, Indiana, and U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson of the Northern District of Indiana announced that Erasmo Martinez, 44, of Indianapolis was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon DeGuilio on his plea of guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl.

Martinez was sentenced to 70 months in prison.

According to documents filed in the case, in March 2019, Martinez conspired with others to deliver almost four kilograms of fentanyl to an individual working with law enforcement. Martinez was also held responsible for coordinating three deliveries of ounce quantities of heroin in January 2019.

This case was investigated by the DEA Indiana High-Intensity Drug Task Force Area. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas M. McGrath.