Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Many locations in the area plan on having community events on the same day next week to recognize the Bicentennial for Missouri by offering ice cream. All events posted to the Missouri 2021website are on Tuesday, August 10th.

Among those holding ice cream socials are Crowder State Park west of Trenton offers ice cream at 2 o’clock that afternoon. The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce, along with Main Street Trenton and several local sponsors, offer tractor-powered homemade ice cream from 5 to 7 o’clock in the evening at the Trenton Rock Barn. Cupcakes also will be available. Donations are given to the Trenton Police “Shop with a Cop” holiday project.

The town of Mercer offers an ice cream social and live band music on the square from 6 to 9 o’clock.

The Gallatin Men’s Club will provide ice cream and Friends of Gallatin will have desserts on the west lawn of the Daviess County Library at 306 West Grand, from 4 to 6 o’clock. It’s in conjunction with the Green Hills Quilt Show.

Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Missouri Star Quilt Museum, and Hamilton Community Alliance, sponsors an ice cream social on the grounds of the quilt museum at 300 East Bird Street, from 5 to 8 o’clock.

In Chillicothe, an ice cream social is at the Sliced Bred Innovation Center at 100 Elm Street, from 4 to 7 o’clock. It’s sponsored by Livingston County Library and the Grand River Area YMCA. There will be music, games, art, and more activities.

Bethany Chamber of Commerce, along with participating businesses and organizations, present an ice cream social from 4 to 6 o’clock on the west side of the Harrison County Courthouse.

The Putnam County Library, on the historic Unionville Square, offers ice cream from 5 until 6:30 at the library, located at 115 S. 16th Street. It’ll’ include music and storytelling.

In Sullivan county, the Winigan Community Room on Route CC will be the location of an ice cream social at 7:30 that night.

Walsworth Community Center at 124 West Ritchie, in Marceline, is another location for ice cream. Linn County Extension offers ice cream from 4 to 7 o’clock or until the treats are gone, and The Marceline Farmers Market also is held that evening.

The Carroll County Historical Museum at 510 North Mason offers ice cream from 3 to 7 o’clock. There also will be sandwiches, chips, birthday cake, and drinks.

In conjunction with the Worth County Fair and the Grant City Tractor Pull, MU Extension and the Worth County Progress organization offers ice cream sandwiches at 6:30 at the fairgrounds.

Each is these events have been registered on the Missouri 2021 website. Organizers were hoping that every county in Missouri would host at least one ice cream social or related event on the 200th birthday of the state, which is August 10.

The ice cream cone is Missouri’s official dessert.

Related