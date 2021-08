Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Notice is given that the Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on September 7, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at Trenton City Hall, 1100 Main Street.

The purpose of the hearing is a request from El Nopal Mexican Restaurant for a 12-foot variance on the front yard setback requirement of 20-foot to allow for an outside dining area to be constructed on property located at 1100 East 9th Street.

Related