Enrollment is open for the Show-Me-Select Replacement Heifer Program. The deadline to sign up is Sept. 1.

These heifers will be bred in the fall of 2021 and sold in spring 2022 sales, says University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Kendra Graham.

There is a $25.00 per farm membership fee, $2.00 per head enrollment fee, and $20.00 per head tagging fee. Sale expenses are not included in these fees and are different for each sale.

Show-Me-Select heifers gained fame for calving ease, which cuts death losses and labor at calving, says Graham. Spring and fall SMS auctions across the state bring higher bids for calving-ease genetics.

Program details are on the Show-Me-Select Replacement Heifer Program website.

Fall sales of spring-calving heifers and sale coordinators:

