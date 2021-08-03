Annual meeting of GRM Networks/Grand River Mutual Telephone Corporation set for August 18

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Three directors will be elected each for a term of three years at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Common Stock of Grand River Mutual Telephone Corporation. There will also be reports from officers, directors, and committees at the GRM Networks Corporate Office of Princeton on August 18, 2021, at 10 o’clock in the morning.

GRM will monitor state and federal guidelines regarding the pandemic and take precautions, including social distancing. There will not be any door prizes, attendance gifts, or refreshments.

GRM is increasing the proxy drawing prizes to include two Series 6 Apple Watches, two Ring Video Doorbells, five Echo Dots, three Amazon Fire TV Sticks, and 20 $25 GRM Networks bill credits. Everyone who mails a completed proxy card will be entered to win. Someone does not have to be present to win.

A quorum of 10% of members must be present on August 18th or represented by proxy, so the meeting can be held, directors elected, and other business transacted.

