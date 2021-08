Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department will hold weekly events in August to celebrate National Breastfeeding Awareness Month.

Lifelines Pregnancy Help Center of Kirksville will have resource education available for parents at the Milan Community Center on August 4th, 11th, 18th, and 30th from 9 until 1 o’clock and August 26th from 3 o’clock to 5:30. Each event will include refreshments and door prizes.

