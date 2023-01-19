Illinois man accused of aiding the carjacking of a Missouri Sheriff’s Deputy

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A man from Illinois was arrested Wednesday on an indictment that accuses him of a role in the carjacking of a uniformed St. Louis Sheriff’s deputy in November.

Montez L. Montgomery, 18, from East St. Louis, Illinois, was indicted on November 16 on one count of carjacking and one count of possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime. He appeared in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday.

The indictment alleges Montgomery aided and abetted others in the carjacking of a 2011 Chevrolet Cruz and possessed the firearm used in the carjacking.

A detention motion says Montgomery provided the gun to two juveniles “for the express purposes of completing a carjacking in St. Louis.” It also says Montgomery discarded the deputy’s personal items, hid the carjacked vehicle, and was later caught in it, with the gun used in the crime.

The carjacking charge carries a potential penalty of up to 15 years in prison, and the firearm charge carries a penalty of seven years to life in prison consecutive to any other charge.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

