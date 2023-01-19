Carroll County bridge replacement project to begin January 30th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Lost Creek Bridge, located on Carroll County Route E approximately one mile east of Route OO, will close soon for a bridge replacement project.

The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Mera Excavating, LLC to complete the project. Crews plan to close Route E to all traffic at the bridge beginning Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at approximately 8 a.m. The closure is scheduled to continue through April 2023. During the bridge closure, motorists will need to use an alternate route.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

Related