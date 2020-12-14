Hy-Vee donates nearly 1 million pounds of food to food banks across the Midwest

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Hy-Vee, Inc. is partnering with dozens of national and regional food manufacturers and suppliers to help provide more than 1 million pounds of food to 17 food banks across its eight-state region for the holiday season.

Hy-Vee collaborated with many of its supplier partners to fill more than 20 truckloads with food and supplies for 17 Feeding America-affiliated food banks across the Midwest. Hy-Vee has received donations of protein, produce, dairy, and nonperishable items, as well as monetary donations from 26 leading food manufacturers.

The donations to the food banks are part of Hy-Vee’s goodwill initiative over the holidays in 2020, designed to combat food insecurity, especially during the pandemic. Last month, more than 260 Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh stores donated up to 100 meal kits each to a local nonprofit partner in their community that then distributed the meals to local families in need. Each kit had all the ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal for a family of four. In all, Hy-Vee donated 80,000 meals the week of Thanksgiving.

Now, as part of its ongoing commitment to solving food insecurity, Hy-Vee wants to ensure the food banks that serve its communities are fully stocked this holiday season.

In addition to its continued support of food banks, Hy-Vee held several initiatives this past year to provide food and much-needed support throughout its eight-state region. These initiatives included produce giveaways, meat distributions, fundraisers, and meal giveaways that totaled more than $3 million.

DROP OFFS WILL OCCUR AT THE FOLLOWING DATES AND TIMES AT THESE LOCATIONS:

Illinois

Central Illinois Food Bank, Springfield, Ill. (Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.)

Eastern Illinois Food Bank, Urbana, Ill. (Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.)

Northern Illinois Food Bank, Geneva, Ill. (Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.)

Iowa

Food Bank of Iowa, Des Moines, Iowa (Dec. 16 at 9:30 a.m.)

Food Bank of Iowa, Ottumwa, Iowa (Dec. 16 at 11:30 a.m.)

HACAP Food Reservoir, Hiawatha, Iowa (Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.)

Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Waterloo, Iowa (Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.)

River Bend Food Bank, Davenport, Iowa (Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.)

Kansas/Missouri:

Harvesters – The Community Food Network, Kansas City, Mo. (Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.)

Ozarks Food Harvest, Springfield, Mo. (Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.)

Second Harvest Community Food Bank, St. Joseph, Mo. (Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.)

The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, Columbia, Mo. (Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.)

Minnesota

Channel One Regional Food Bank, Rochester, Minn. (Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.)

Second Harvest Heartland, St. Paul, Minn. (Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.)

Nebraska

Food Bank for the Heartland, Omaha, Neb. (Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.)

Food Bank of Lincoln, Lincoln, Neb. (Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.)

South Dakota

Feeding South Dakota, Sioux Falls, SD (Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.)

Wisconsin

Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin, Madison, Wis. (Dec. 14 at 9 a.m.)

Related