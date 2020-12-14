Trenton resident in custody on warrant at request of Missouri Probation and Parole

December 14, 2020
Trenton Missouri Police Department (TPD)
A Trenton resident is in custody on a capias warrant issued at the request of Missouri Probation and Parole.

Forty-eight-year-old Jeremiah Burnett was arrested Sunday and had been scheduled for a probation violation hearing on November 10th in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court. That appearance is now scheduled for the January 14th docket.

Burnett’s original charges from earlier this year were two counts of felony burglary; one count of felony property damage; and a misdemeanor of 2nd degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

Bond is $2,500 with a ten percent deposit approved by the court.

