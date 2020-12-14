Chillicothe man’s pickup destroyed by fire on Calhoun Street

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A Chillicothe man’s pickup truck has been destroyed by fire.

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded Sunday evening to number 1 Calhoun where a truck was just out of the doorway of a storage barn. Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully-involved pickup burning with a diesel fuel tank rupturing. The department pulled an inch and three quarter hose line with a fog nozzle to get a quick knockdown of the fire. The crew then finished extinguishing the magnesium floorboard with the use of a thousand gallons of water. The engine hood was removed and the engine was cooled.

The fire department report said the 2003 Dodge one ton dual-pickup belonged to Jeff Griffith of 2108 Ridgecrest.

Firefighters were on the scene 45 minutes Sunday evening.

