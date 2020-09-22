Husband and wife killed in crash when drunk driver crosses centerline colliding head-on

The highway patrol reports a northwest Missouri couple was killed in a two-vehicle crash five miles north of Savannah.

Sixty-nine-year-old Danny Donahoo and his wife, 68-year-old Diane Donahoo, both of Rosendale, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Andrew County Coroner. The bodies were taken to the Meierhoffer Funeral Home.

The driver of a pickup, 24-year-old Andrew Schneider of Rosendale, was arrested in connection with the crash. The patrol said he received moderate injuries and was treated and released from Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph.

Schneider was southbound on Route C when his pickup traveled into the opposite lane, colliding head-on with the van driven by Donahoo.

The Donahoos were not wearing their seat belts during the crash and both vehicles were demolished in the wreck at about 8 o’clock Sunday night in rural Andrew County.

The highway patrol accused Andrew Schneider of driving while intoxicated for alcohol involving the death of two other persons as well as careless and imprudent driving. Court information from Andrew County shows bond for Schneider has been set at $150,000. Besides the DWI and C&I accusations, Schneider is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the second degree and a misdemeanor of failure to drive on the right half of the road.

