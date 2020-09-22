Boil Advisory issued for portion of Mercer County

Mercer County Public Water Supply District has issued a precautionary boil advisory for customers described as south of Cainsville following a water main break on Monday.

Rural water customers within the boundary are advised to boil water until further notice. This includes those within the area, clockwise, Elk Road and Route N on the north, Route P on the east, Highway 136 on the southern boundary, and the Harrison County line on the west boundary.

The boil advisory is in effect until further notice from the Mercer County Public Water Supply District.

