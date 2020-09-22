Crash demolishes two vehicles and injures Braymer woman

One person among three from Braymer was reported injured in a two-vehicle accident Monday night four miles northwest of Braymer.

Thirty-seven-year-old Ashlee Smith received serious injuries and was taken by an ambulance to the Liberty Hospital. She was a passenger in a van driven by her husband, 37-year-old Seth Smith. The driver of a pickup was 17-year-old Jonathan Feil. Neither driver was injured.

Feil had halted for a stop sign on northbound Catawba Drive when he allegedly drove into the path of the eastbound Smith van.

All occupants were using seat belts with both vehicles demolished in the crash at 8:45 Monday night.

