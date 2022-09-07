Human remains discovered by authorities near Youngstown Trail could be those of Jesse Rongey

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports human remains were located in a targeted search area off Youngstown Trail on Tuesday morning, September 6th that could be those of a Kirksville man wanted for murder. The sheriff’s office notes evidence at the scene strongly suggests the remains were those of 38-year-old Jesse Darrell Rongey.

Adair County Coroner Brian Noe reports the remains were confirmed by dental records. The Boone County Medical Examiner is also conducting an exam. Noe says he will wait for both reports before completely confirming the remains to be Rongey’s.

Online court information shows Rongey had been charged with the felonies of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm as a dangerous felon, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting, and abandonment of a corpse. The charges stemmed from July 5th.

U. S. Marshals previously reported Rongey was living in remote conditions on a 600-acre plot of land. The charges stemmed from Rongey allegedly shooting and mutilating the property owner.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office previously reported remains were found in the Youngstown Trail area on July 10th, and they were identified as Stephen Munn.

Law enforcement started searching the Youngstown Trail area on July 29th after a possible sighting of Rongey.

U. S. Marshals offered a reward of up to $10,000 for Rongey. He had been wanted since July 22nd.