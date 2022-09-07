Judge in Linn County Circuit Court sentences Texas man to 10-years in prison

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney, Shiante McMahon, reports one man was sentenced and another was found guilty in court on September 6th.

Twenty-three-year-old Kaleb Brooks of Loudon, Texas was found guilty of the felonies of first-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, and first-degree property damage. He was sentenced to 10 years with the Missouri Department of Corrections.

McMahon said that Missouri law classifies first-degree assault as a dangerous felony, and Brooks will serve eight and a half years before being eligible for parole.

Twenty-four-year-old Cory Scott of Laclede was found guilty of fourth-degree child molestation. His sentencing is scheduled for November 8th.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the cases of both Brooks and Scott.