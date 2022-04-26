House of Prayer in Chillicothe to hold 10th annual “Show God’s Love Banquet”

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The House of Prayer in Chillicothe will hold the 10th annual “Show God’s Love Banquet” fundraiser next month. The event will help address rural poverty in North Missouri.

The event will be held at the new House of Prayer Building at 215 Henry Street on May 14th at 5 p.m. It will feature Clint Keith, who is the director of Less-than-Truckload Operations at eShipping, and a comedian. It will also include silent and live auctions.

The cost is $30 per person or $210 for a table of eight. RSVP by May 4th.

Call the House of Prayer at 660-646-3450 for more information on the Show God’s Love Banquet.