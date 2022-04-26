House of Prayer in Chillicothe to hold 10th annual “Show God’s Love Banquet”

Local News April 26, 2022April 26, 2022 KTTN News
House of Prayer Chillicothe, Missouri
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The House of Prayer in Chillicothe will hold the 10th annual “Show God’s Love Banquet” fundraiser next month. The event will help address rural poverty in North Missouri.

The event will be held at the new House of Prayer Building at 215 Henry Street on May 14th at 5 p.m. It will feature Clint Keith, who is the director of Less-than-Truckload Operations at eShipping, and a comedian. It will also include silent and live auctions.

The cost is $30 per person or $210 for a table of eight. RSVP by May 4th.

Call the House of Prayer at 660-646-3450 for more information on the Show God’s Love Banquet.

Post Views: 26
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.