Hot silage believed to be the cause of fire that destroyed barn on Northeast 70th Street

A barn on Northeast 70th Street in Grundy County is considered a total loss after a fire Tuesday night, November 8th.

Spickard Firefighter Mike Martin reports corn, silage, hay, and lumber were inside the barn in the Mennonite community. He says the cause of the fire is believed to be that the silage got hot and combusted. A cistern was used on the fire before firefighters arrived. A building next to the barn was able to be protected.

Spickard fire responded with a pumper, a tanker, and two brush trucks. The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District assisted at the scene of the fire.

No injuries were reported and Martin says Spickard firefighters were on the scene for approximately six and a half hours.