Marceline man facing 30 counts of sodomy and child molestation charges in Linn County

Local News November 9, 2022 KTTN News
Child Sex Crimes
A Marceline man faces multiple felony child molestation and sodomy charges in Linn County.

Forty-eight-year-old Shane Allen Ware has been charged in one case with 10 counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and five counts of first-degree child molestation. The charges are listed as stemming from 2009 to 2014.

In another case, Ware was charged with 15 counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and five counts of first-degree child molestation. Those charges stem from 2006 to 2010.

Ware is to be held on no bond for both cases. The court ordered the probable cause statements to be kept confidential to protect victims’ rights.

