Putnam County Health Department to hold flu shot clinic

The Putnam County Health Department in Unionville will hold an immunization clinic on November 10th. No appointment is needed for the event from 8 am to noon and 1 to 4 pm.

High-dose and traditional flu vaccines will be available. A nasal spray flu vaccine will also be offered. Moderna and Pfizer bivalent vaccines for booster doses will also be available on November 10th.

There are programs available for individuals with no insurance.

Questions about vaccines can be directed to the Putnam County Health Department at 660-947-2429.