Highway patrol conducts DWI saturation in Harrison County

Highway Patrol Troop H Commanding Officer Captain James McDonald announces a driving while intoxicated saturation conducted in Harrison County resulted in 19 traffic citations and 32 warnings issued.

Five officers patrolled Harrison County during the saturation Friday night at 7 o’clock to Saturday morning at 3 o’clock. The goal of the DWI saturation was to detect impaired drivers and other traffic violations that contribute to traffic crashes.

McDonald says impaired driving poses a significant threat to motorists on Missouri’s roads and one of the Highway Patrol’s highest priorities is to remove impaired drivers from roads.

Motorists are advised to choose a sober designated driver if drinking is part of their plans.

