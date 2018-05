The Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri will host a softball tournament.

The slow pitch coed tournament will be held at the Ebbe Sports Complex in Trenton July 21st. Twelve team slots are available, with the entry fee set at $200 per team.

There will be concessions available during the tournament and volunteers and umpires are currently needed.

Call the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri at 855-290-8544 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...