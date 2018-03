The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Cameron woman early Thursday morning on multiple accusations.

The Patrol accused 49-year-old Lisa Snyder of felony driving while intoxicated, habitual offender and two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. She was also accused of driving with no valid license as well as careless and imprudent driving.

Snyder was transported to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department for a 24-hour hold.

