Livingston County Sheriff receives two reports of missing cattle

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says the sheriff’s office received two reports Monday of lost or stolen cattle.

Cox said that one report involved an Angus bull weighing about 2,100 pounds with a number 59 ear tag from the Dawn area. The other involved a black cow weighing about 1,100 pounds with an ear tag in the left ear as well as a black bull calf about two weeks old from the northeast part of Livingston County.

Cox advises anyone with information on the possible location of the lost or stolen cattle to call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 660-646-2121 or submit a non-urgent crime tip via the sheriff departments website.

