North Missouri Business Expo slated for March 21

North Central Missouri Business Facilitation will host the first North Missouri Business Expo later this month to provide business owners with an entrepreneurial education and networking opportunities.

The event will be held in Cross Hall March 21st from 8:30 in the morning to 1:45 in the afternoon with several educational session topics to be presented.

North Central Missouri Business Facilitation Facilitator Stephanie Williams will present “Dream to Reality”, which will provide the steps to starting a business and creating a business plan.

Jon Ecker and Katherine Hahn of Mo-Kan Development will present “Show Me the Money”, which will help answer finance questions.

Mark Baker and Susie Rollheiser of MB and Associates and JBLB Insurance will present “Protect What’s Yours”, which will provide general insurance requirements and needs.

Paige Cahill of Google will present “Grow Your Business with Video Marketing”, which will cover how video can effectively help build a loyal audience, attract more customers, get more sales, and increase an online brand, results, and revenues.

Susan Campbell of SJC Marketing will present “Spread the Word”, which will cover how to develop a strategy, what should be included in a plan, and how to execute for results.

Kathy Conger with the Bethany Republican-Clipper and Doug Schmitz of Alpha Media Communications will present “Shop Local, Promote Local”, which will cover how to create local awareness of a business and creating a consistent message.

Rick Daly of the Missouri Star Quilt Company will present “Hiring the Best People”, which will give pointers on the best ways to find applicants, interview them, and make good selection decisions while avoiding common interview mistakes.

Paige Cahill of Google will also give the keynote address during the expo.

Facilitator Stephanie Williams says anyone interested in attending can register online at the organization’s website by clicking on the North Missouri Business Expo tab.

North Central Missouri Development Alliance Executive Director Micah Landes notes there are only 100 spaces available for the expo.

