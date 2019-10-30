Head-on crash in Unionville injures three

Three people were injured late Tuesday afternoon when a car and a pickup met head-on in Unionville. The crash took place at 18th and Main Street.

Taken to Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville were the driver of the pickup, 25-year-old Klayton Munden of Pollock and 20-year-old Jacob Hopman of Oskaloosa, Iowa. Munden sustained minor injuries and Hopman sustained moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 19-year-old Tori Craver of Oskaloosa, Iowa, declined treatment for a minor injury.

The car had been southbound and the pickup facing north was stationary.

The car was demolished and the pickup received extensive damage. None of the occupants was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and Unionville Police Department.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 7 Shares