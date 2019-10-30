Applications for Gene Kauffman Scholarship open Friday

The Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation, Incorporated Board of Directors has announced scholarship applications for the spring 2020 semester will be available on Friday, November 1, 2019.

As per Kauffman’s wishes, the scholarship is available to non-smoking, unmarried female graduates of Mercer County high schools.

Potential recipients must be enrolled as a full-time student in an accredited college or university in Missouri with a minimum of 12 semester hours for the spring semester and must have filed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by April 1st, 2019.

Individuals who believe they may qualify for the Gene Kauffman Scholarship should contact the principal of their alma mater to obtain more information and request an application. North Mercer High School’s principal is Wes Guilkey, and Princeton High School’s principal is Brent Mitchell.

The application will also be available on each school’s website or can be requested by mail by writing to the Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation, Incorporated at Post Office Box 113 of Princeton, Missouri 64673.

Applications must be returned by the afternoon of December 5th at 3 o’clock. Nicotine test results, grades, class schedules, and tuition invoices must be received by January 6th.

