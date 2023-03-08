Hawley introduces new bill banning Chinese corporations from owning U.S. farmland

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Senator Josh Hawley introduced the “This Land is Our Land Act,” new legislation to ban Chinese corporations and individuals associated with the Chinese Communist Party from owning United States agricultural land.

“No Chinese corporation or individual associated with the CCP should be permitted to own American farmland. It undermines the integrity of our nation’s food supply chain, it presents national security threats when the land is in close proximity to military installations, and it hurts American farmers,” said Senator Hawley

China’s ownership of U.S. agricultural land has increased dramatically over the past decade. At the end of 2020, Chinese entities held more than 338,000 acres of land, a 350% increase from the 75,000 acres they held at the end of 2010.

Senator Hawley’s This Land is Our Land Act will:

Prohibit Chinese corporations and individuals affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party from acquiring or leasing United States agricultural land.

Require Chinese corporations and individuals affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party to divest ownership of United States agricultural land within two years.

Establish civil fines and criminal penalties for noncompliance, including forfeiture.

