Harrison County officials issue “Public Service Recommendation” to wear masks

The Harrison County Community Hospital and clinics, Harrison County Health Department, and NTA Ambulance have issued a public service recommendation to wear masks in public.

The recommendation is due to what officials call “significant increases” in COVID-19 cases in Harrison County and increased hospitalizations.

The community health care providers ask the public to follow other Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as well to limit the spread of the virus. Those guidelines include social distancing of at least six feet, avoiding large group gatherings and crowds, staying home if sick, and washing or sanitizing hands.

