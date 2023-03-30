Harrison County Health Department announces new online communicable disease dashboard

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Harrison County Health Department has a new online communicable disease dashboard. The tool lists the reportable conditions in the state and the number of cases in Harrison County.

It includes information from January 1st, 2022 to now. The information is to be updated once a week, on Wednesday mornings, between 6 and 7 am.

The Harrison County Health Department believes it is important to know what is circulating in the county. The office reports their COVID-19 dashboard is now inactive.

You may use this link to view the new communicable disease dashboard in Harrison County.

