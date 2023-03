Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Daviess County Health Department in Gallatin will hold an April Wellness Challenge to assist residents in starting their way to better health for the summer.

There will be water and squat challenges, and each will last 30 days. Wellness Challenge participants can take part in one or both of the challenges.

Enroll by emailing [email protected]. Final results should be submitted by May 5th to be entered into prize drawings.

