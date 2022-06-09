Halfway through the calendar year, Grundy County sales tax revenue is $9,700 ahead of pace in all three tax funds

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Halfway through the calendar year, the Grundy County sales tax revenue is running $9,700 ahead of the pace compared to 2021 in each of the three funds. Each sales tax is one-half of one percent.

With the June and quarterly payments included, the Grundy County sales tax shows more than $264,600 in each category of general revenue, law enforcement, and the sales tax to benefit the county ambulance service. The Grundy County Commission budgeted sales tax revenue this year at $500,000 per fund so collections are on track to exceed that amount.

June receipts of more than $61,300 per category are the most for any of the months in 2022.