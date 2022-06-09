Graves introduces school security bill, votes against gun control legislation

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Congressman Sam Graves released the following statement after introducing STOP II: the Secure Every School and Protect Our Nation’s Children Act and voting against gun control legislation.

“Our children deserve to be safe at school. But, the gun control measures presented today—some of which have already been found unconstitutional by the Supreme Court and federal district courts—would do little to stop future tragedies while trampling on the rights of law-abiding citizens. We need to focus on real solutions, like giving our schools the tools they need to provide adequate protection to our students and teachers, enforcing the laws we already have on the books, supporting America’s police officers, and protecting the ability of law-abiding Americans to exercise their Second Amendment rights.”

“That’s why I’m proud to introduce the Secure Every School and Protect our Nation’s Children Act, which would direct more resources to improve mental health programs for students and secure our schools. We spend billions protecting politicians—including the President. We should at least show the same dedication to protecting our children.”

Congressman Graves joined 24 of his colleagues in introducing the STOP II: the Secure Every School and Protect Our Nation’s Children Act which would repurpose $7 billion in unspent COVID-19 relief to prevent and respond to a range of school safety threats and emergency situations through increased community policing, school resource officers, and a greater focus on mental health in schools. The legislation builds upon the bipartisan STOP School Violence Act signed into law in 2018.

Congressman Graves voted against H.R. 7910 which bans 18 to 20-year-olds from purchasing certain semi-automatic rifles or shotguns. A similar restriction in California was recently ruled unconstitutional by a federal court. Additionally, the omnibus measure dictates how firearms are stored in private homes. Similar restrictions were ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in DC v. Heller. It also bans the sale of firearm magazines with a capacity of more than 10 rounds and creates a buyback program for them. Decades of research show similar gun buyback programs haven’t worked.

Congressman Graves is an original cosponsor of the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, which would allow Americans permitted to carry a concealed firearm in one state to exercise their Second Amendment right to defend themselves in any state that allows its residents to carry concealed firearms. He is also a cosponsor of the BLUE Act and the Protect and Serve Act which would stop communities from shuffling around federal dollars to defund the police and increase penalties for criminals who target police officers.