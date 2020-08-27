Grundy County United Way accepting applications for membership and funding

The Grundy County United Way is accepting applications for membership and funding.

Organizations wishing to be a part of the United Way must be tax-exempt and provide their tax-exempt letters. They must also have a representative at monthly meetings at the North 65 Center on the third Wednesday of each month at noon. Monthly meetings are not held in December, June, or July. Other requirements include assisting with fundraising and the residential canvass in October and the business campaign in January as well as serving as officers and committee members.

Applications are due during the meeting at the North 65 Center on September 16th at noon. Organizations that would like applications or further information should call or text Connie Hoffman at 359-1972.

