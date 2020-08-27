Fish fry and hog raffle to be held at Grand River Multipurpose Center in Chillicothe

The Grand River Multipurpose Center of Chillicothe will hold a fish fry and hog raffle.

Mark Sykes and others will cook fish for the drive-thru only event on the evening of September 11th. Pickup times will be 5, 6, and 7 o’clock with tickets in advance costing $10 and tickets at the door will be $15.

Teresa and Mark Sykes as well as Cindy and Tom Ireland donated two processed half hogs for the raffle. The drawing will be on October 9th at noon. The cost is $10 per ticket or $25 for three tickets. Winners do not need to be present to win.

Call the Grand River Multipurpose Center for more information at 660-646-1555.

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares