The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports two arrests on March 8th on probation violations.

Thirty-eight-year-old Brandon Bellamy of Trenton was arrested on a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation on original felony charges of attempted first-degree burglary and first-degree property damage. Bellamy is to be held on no bond.

Fifty-year-old Angel Maureen Stewart of Chillicothe was arrested in Lafayette County on her alleged probation violation. Her original charges included the felonies of first-degree property damage and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person. Other original charges were the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated and failure to stop for a stop sign at or before the stop line. Stewart’s bond was set at $25,000, 10% cash approved.

Bellamy and Stewart are scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on April 28th.

