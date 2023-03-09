Obituary: Allan Ramsey

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Allan Ramsey – age 84 of Jameson, Missouri passed away Monday morning, March 6, 2023, at Hillcrest Manor in Hamilton, Missouri.

Allan was born on May 26, 1938, the son of Oran L. and Anita L. (Brockschmidt) Ramsey in Overland, MO. Allan married Vonda Starmer on August 29th, 1988, in Des Moines, IA. Allan worked in real estate, primarily in Orange County CA where he lived for 20 years. Allan was a member of the Gallatin United Methodist Church. Allan never knew a stranger, always had a smile, and always loved to tease, especially the ladies. Allan was a lover of all wildlife, especially his two cats. Allan enjoyed woodworking, camping, living in the country, and the purple martin colony he was developing. Allan will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Diane Ramsey; sister, Judy Thurmand; and grandson-in-law, Jesse Mortiz. He is survived by his wife Vonda Ramsey of Jameson, MO; two daughters, Linda Heberer (Rob) of Cuba, MO, and Jennifer Ramsey of Provo, UT; three granddaughters Rhiannon Tannahill (Mike) of Hazelwood, MO, Crystal Moritz of Eureka, MO, and Kim Clarkson of Port St. Lucie, FL; nine great-grandchildren; numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Alley Cat Allies in care of the funeral home. No services are scheduled at this time.

