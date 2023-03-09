Obituary & Services: Travis “Scooter” Bartlett

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Travis “Scooter” Bartlett, 52, Bethany, MO passed away Friday morning, March 3, 2023, at his residence.

Travis was born in Bethany, Missouri on October 20, 1970, to Jerry and Florence (House) Bartlett.

He was united in marriage to Lesa Vance on May 20, 2000. They later divorced.

Travis was a 1990 graduate of Savannah High School and Hillyard VO-Tech in 1992.

Travis worked in the heating and cooling area for a few years before going to work for Snorkel International until a massive layoff. He then went to work for Johnson Controls in Albany, MO until 2016 when he went to work for Altec in Osceola, Iowa. He was working there until the time of his passing.

Travis grew up in the Helena, MO area and resided there until 2015 when he moved to Bethany, MO. He loved outdoor activities. Growing up he loved dirt bikes, playing pool, and for several years playing fast-pitch softball. Since moving to Bethany he became involved with demo derby cars. Not so much driving but building the cars. He loved just hanging out with his friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry; his grandparents, Jim and Edith House, Duane and Leola Bartlett, and aunt, Pat Nunez.

Travis is survived by his mother, Florence Bartlett, Bethany, MO; uncles, Larry and Dianne Bartlett, Bethany, MO, Ted and Carol Bartlett, Burlington, KS; special cousin, Luke (Christina) Chamberlin, Bethany, MO; his special fur buddy Snickels and several cousins, great aunts and uncles and a host of friends.

Travis has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO.

Memorial Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Inurnment will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Miriam Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

