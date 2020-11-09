Grundy County reports 9 new cases of COVID-19; Sullivan County 7 new cases

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An update Monday morning provided by the Grundy County Health Department shows 70 active cases of the corona-virus in Grundy County.

The health department added over 200 Grundy County households have at least one person currently under quarantine as a result of close contact with someone who’s a positive COVID-19 case.

Nine more positive cases were added this morning, raising the year to date total to 430. Of that number, 321 cases are confirmed and 109 are listed as probable. The health department noted 67 cases have occurred since the 1st of November. The number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at 17 in Grundy county.

Sullivan county health department on Sunday evening reported seven additional COVID-19 cases, raising their total to 472 cases since the testing began.

The report noted 87 cases are active in Sullivan County, and the county has experienced four deaths related to the coronavirus.

