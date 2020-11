Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A St. Louis woman was taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe after the car she was driving struck a deer in the eastbound lanes of Highway 36.

The Linn County accident Sunday evening was reported as one-half mile west of the Meadville junction. 38-year-old Tyra Nelson of St. Louis received moderate injuries.

Nelson was using a seat belt and the car sustained moderate damage.

Assistance was provided by a Missouri Department of Conservation agent and the Meadville Fire Department.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares