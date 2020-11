Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Trenton resident is facing a charge of domestic assault in the third degree following an incident on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Thirty-two-year-old Joshua Dewayne Hill was arrested on Friday and posted a $5,000 cash bond with an appearance Tuesday, November 10 in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

The warrant information accuses Hill of causing physical pain to a woman by allegedly throwing a phone at her back.

