Grundy County reports 14 new cases of COVID-19; a total of 29 cases in last seven days

COVID-19 cases have increased by 14 in Grundy County since July 30th, bringing the total to 1,356. The health department reports there have been 29 new cases in the last seven days. Thirty-two cases are active. The positivity rate for the last 14 days is 18.83%, which is trending up.

There have been 31 breakthrough cases reported for Grundy County since vaccination began, which is one percent of all vaccinated individuals in the county.

Anyone who has a positive over-the-counter COVID-19 test is asked to call the health department to report the result. The Grundy County Health Department notes that calling to let the office know of a positive result lets it “know the true picture” of how many cases are currently in the county. It also allows the office to communicate about isolation guidelines, give residents guidance on care, and contact others who have been in contact with someone with the virus.

The Grundy County Health Department asks residents who do not intend to report positive results to isolate themselves from others in their households and community. They are also asked to inform contacts who may be at high risk.

