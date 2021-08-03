North Central Missouri College welcomes new faculty for fall

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College welcomes five new faculty instructors for the upcoming fall 2021 semester. Mallary Hann, Diagnostic Imaging Instructor, Janna Ingram, Behavioral Health Instructor, Matthew Johnson Mathematics Instructor, Cydney Moppin, Nursing Instructor, and Rick Sharp, Industrial Maintenance Instructor.

“We are excited to welcome these new faculty members to NCMC,” said Dean of Instruction Mitch Holder. “Each one brings significant expertise in their respective subject areas, while also demonstrating a strong commitment to student learning.”

Mallary Hann began on July 2 and holds a master’s degree in Education Administration, a bachelor’s in Healthcare Management, and a certificate in Radiologic Technology. Janna Ingram has a Master’s of Education in Counseling, a bachelor’s in Psychology, and is a certified school psychological examiner. Matthew has a master’s and bachelor’s in Mathematics. Rick holds certification in areas of robotics and Precision Machining and Electronic Technology.

Janna, Matthew, Cydney, and Rick will begin their roles on August 18.

Related