Grundy County receives Trenton resident on felony writ from Moberly Correctional Center

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reported the transfer of Trenton resident Kenneth Leon Tally, 37, to Grundy County on September 6.

The transfer was made on a writ from the Moberly Correctional Center. Tally has been charged with multiple felonies: unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree domestic assault, and tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution.

Tally was scheduled to be held without bond and was set to appear in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court on September 7.

According to court documents, Tally is accused of possessing a silver automatic handgun and methamphetamine in October. He is also alleged to have attempted to cause physical injury to someone in November by striking the person in the face, as well as choking and biting them. The victim is considered to be a domestic one, as Tally and the individual were said to have been in a continuing social relationship of a romantic or intimate nature.

Additionally, Tally is accused of dissuading the domestic victim from reporting or withholding information about a domestic assault in November to any law enforcement officer.

Court records show that Tally was previously convicted in Grundy County Circuit Court in October 2005 for the felonies of forgery and assault. He was also convicted in Clinton County Circuit Court in September 2016 for felony unlawful use of a weapon.

