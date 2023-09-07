Upcoming activities announced at Crowder State Park

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Crowder State Park, west of Trenton, has multiple upcoming activities.

A Dutch oven cooking contest will take place from September 15 to 17. Participants should register for the contest by September 16 at 10 a.m. by sending their name, campsite number, designation as a youth or an adult entrant, and the categories they wish to enter. Categories include main meal, chili or soup, dessert, sides, and bread. The weekend will also feature a nature movie on that Friday, as well as a walk on the Redbud Trail and a program on Missouri plants on that Saturday.

Crowder State Park will hold a Women in Nature program on October 7 and 8. Registration will start on that Saturday at 8 a.m. Pack out will be by that Sunday at 10 a.m. Activities will include archery, atlatl, orienteering, nature journaling, kayaking, and fishing. Optional activities will include Dutch oven and camp cooking, a night hike, early morning birding, and nature yoga. Cabins will be available at Camp Grand River. Participants may also bring a tent for use. Female instructors will lead the classes for participants who are at least 10 years old. Participants younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration will cost $40, and there is a maximum of 40 participants.

The Missouri Veterans Commission is partnering with Missouri State Parks to offer a Veterans Hunt at Crowder State Park from November 3 to 5. Fifteen veterans will be selected. The park will provide meals, lodging in the group camp, a guide, a blind, and limited deer processing.

For more information on these activities, you can call the Crowder State Park office at 660-359-6473.

