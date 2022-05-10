Grundy County R-V FFA Chapter holds annual banquet

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy R-V FFA Chapter held its annual banquet on May 5, 2022, in the Grundy R-V gymnasium.

Greenhand Degrees were awarded to Ethan Barry, Mariah Baugher, Kaleb Bower, Emma Fishcer, Raegen Griswold, Cale Lawson, Hunter Limkemann, Makina Limkemann, Adysan Rains, Alexis Randall, Bradyn Randall, Aaron Saul, and Abby Smith.

Chapter Degrees were awarded to Corbin Axtell, Michael Brill, Cooper Coffman, Slade Hill, Carley McBee, Molly Milazzo, Peyton Moore, Layton Stonger, and Chloe Weske.

State FFA Degrees were given to Logan Foster and Tracer Golden.

Chapter FFA Scholarship awards were given to students who have outstanding academic achievements. Those recipients include Daya Allnutt, Corbin Axtell, Ethan Barry, Skylar Bonnett, Kaleb Bower, Fletcher Christy, Logan Foster, Tracer Golden, Raegen Griswold, Cale Lawson, Molly Milazzo, Cole Peterson, Adysan Rains, Aidan Rains, and Dusty Wilson.

Chapter FFA Leadership Awards were given to members who have received 25 points on the participation chart and include: Corbin Axtell, Daya Allnutt, Ethan Barry, Kaleb Bower, Skylar Bonnett, Logan Foster, Raegen Griswold, Slade Hill, Cale Lawson, Carley McBee, Molly Milazzo, Cole Peterson, Kammi Phillips, Adysan Rains, Aidan Rains, and Aaron Saul.

Carley McBee was recognized for participating in State FFA Choir. Twelve students were recognized as serving on the State FFA Convention Courtesy Corp. MOASK/IRC certificates were given out with the help of Dennis and Susan Kuntz.

The top CDE team individuals were recognized as: Ag Sales- Corbin Axtell, Dairy Cattle – Molly Milazzo, Floriculture- Layton Stonger, Agronomy – Fletcher Christy, Meat Evaluation- Bradyn Randall, Livestock – Cale Lawson, and Poultry – Raegen Griswold. All top individuals received a $50 cash award.

The Blue and Gold Award was given to Elaine Golden. Honorary Degree went to Mr. and Mrs. Opie Peterson.

The Star Greenhand award was presented to Adysan Rains and was sponsored by The Lainie Lewis Family.

The Star Farmer was Aidan Rains, the Star Placement was Kammi Phillips, and the Star in Agribusiness was Slade Hill.

The DeKalb Agricultural Achievement Award was received by Logan Foster.

The Carolyn Whitney Memorial Scholarship was presented to Daya Allnutt in the amount of $250. Fletcher Christy, Logan Foster, Kammi Phillips, and Daya Allnutt all received a scholarship from the Grundy Co. R-V FFA Alumni. Logan Foster earned the Lainie Lewis Memorial Scholarship for Agriculture and Cooper Coffman earned a sponsorship from BTC Bank to expand his SAE.

The 2022-2023 Grundy R-V FFA Officer team was installed and consists of Skylar Bonnett, President; Adysan Rains, Vice-President; Molly Milazzo, Secretary; Cole Peterson, Treasurer; Slade Hill, Reporter; Cale Lawson, Sentinel; and Kaleb Bower, Chaplain.