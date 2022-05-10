North Central Missouri College nursing students complete community service project

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Trenton SPNA (student practical nursing association) nursing students recently provided blankets to the Cameron Dialysis Clinic as their community service project. Each semester, nursing students collaborate to identify a need within the community and work together to address the concern.

This need was recognized by nursing students who had attended clinical there this spring and noticed patients would frequently need extra comfort during their lengthy procedures. The students collected the new blankets and distributed over 40 to the clinic to be given to patients upon request.

“The Practical Nursing students in Trenton organized this community service project as a way to serve patients in the clinical setting beyond their scheduled time in the facility,” said Jaime Pittman, NCMC Nurse Educator. “Cameron Regional Medical Center has been an excellent clinical partner for our nursing students and they welcomed the donation to provide a special touch to those patients in need.”